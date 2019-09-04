CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;S;3;90%

Chester;Showers;64;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;6;83%

Hartford;Mostly clear;64;S;6;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;64;S;7;100%

Willimantic;Showers;63;S;5;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;93%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather