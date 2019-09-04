https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14412148.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;S;3;90%
Chester;Showers;64;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;6;83%
Hartford;Mostly clear;64;S;6;93%
Meriden;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;86%
Oxford;Cloudy;64;S;7;100%
Willimantic;Showers;63;S;5;100%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
