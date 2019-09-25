CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 25, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;55;NW;4;81%

Chester;Clear;55;N;5;81%

Danbury;Clear;51;W;3;89%

Groton;Clear;59;WNW;5;69%

Hartford;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%

Meriden;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Clear;64;N;3;64%

Oxford;Clear;53;Calm;0;82%

Willimantic;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Clear;53;W;5;82%

