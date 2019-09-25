https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14465992.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, September 25, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;55;NW;4;81%
Chester;Clear;55;N;5;81%
Danbury;Clear;51;W;3;89%
Groton;Clear;59;WNW;5;69%
Hartford;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%
Meriden;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Clear;64;N;3;64%
Oxford;Clear;53;Calm;0;82%
Willimantic;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Clear;53;W;5;82%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments