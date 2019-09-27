https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14472058.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;57;N;2;95%
Chester;Clear;55;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Clear;56;N;5;89%
Hartford;Fog;51;Calm;0;96%
Meriden;Fog;51;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Clear;55;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Fog;53;SW;7;92%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
