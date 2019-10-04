https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14491328.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 4, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;91%
Chester;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Showers;55;N;5;89%
Hartford;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;92%
New Haven;Cloudy;55;NNE;6;92%
Oxford;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;50;N;3;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;Calm;6;92%
_____
