CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, October 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;91%

Chester;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%

Groton;Showers;55;N;5;89%

Hartford;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;55;NNE;6;92%

Oxford;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;50;N;3;92%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;Calm;6;92%

