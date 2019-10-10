CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 10, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;51;NNE;13;85%

Chester;Cloudy;50;N;8;81%

Danbury;Cloudy;51;NNE;9;73%

Groton;Cloudy;53;N;18;68%

Hartford;Cloudy;51;N;8;79%

Meriden;Cloudy;51;N;10;76%

New Haven;Cloudy;53;NNE;14;76%

Oxford;Cloudy;49;NNE;21;83%

Willimantic;Cloudy;53;NNE;12;68%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;N;10;79%

