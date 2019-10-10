https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14505839.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;51;NNE;13;85%
Chester;Cloudy;50;N;8;81%
Danbury;Cloudy;51;NNE;9;73%
Groton;Cloudy;53;N;18;68%
Hartford;Cloudy;51;N;8;79%
Meriden;Cloudy;51;N;10;76%
New Haven;Cloudy;53;NNE;14;76%
Oxford;Cloudy;49;NNE;21;83%
Willimantic;Cloudy;53;NNE;12;68%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;50;N;10;79%
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
