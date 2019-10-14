CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 14, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;3;90%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;82%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%

Hartford;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Meriden;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;86%

Oxford;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;82%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;45;W;3;89%

_____

