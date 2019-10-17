CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 17, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;NW;21;93%

Chester;Showers;63;S;8;100%

Danbury;Rain;49;WNW;16;86%

Groton;Cloudy;62;SE;15;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;58;N;8;90%

Meriden;Showers;54;WNW;23;87%

New Haven;Cloudy;58;WNW;12;86%

Oxford;Showers;52;NW;15;87%

Willimantic;Cloudy;56;ENE;9;100%

Windsor Locks;Showers;57;N;10;87%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather