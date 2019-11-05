https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14809797.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;4;83%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87%
Danbury;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Cloudy;49;NNE;6;89%
Hartford;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;82%
Meriden;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;79%
Oxford;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%
Willimantic;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%
_____
