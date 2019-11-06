CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 6, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;46;NW;8;73%

Chester;Partly cloudy;45;NW;7;61%

Danbury;Clear;38;Calm;0;85%

Groton;Clear;47;NW;7;76%

Hartford;Mostly clear;47;NW;6;49%

Meriden;Clear;46;NNW;6;57%

New Haven;Mostly clear;50;N;7;58%

Oxford;Clear;40;NNW;3;79%

Willimantic;Clear;45;W;3;57%

Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;46;NW;8;49%

