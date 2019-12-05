CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, December 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;33;WSW;6;92%

Chester;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;7;88%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;31;W;7;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;27;SSE;5;96%

Meriden;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;38;WSW;6;82%

Oxford;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Fog;23;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;33;SSW;3;84%

