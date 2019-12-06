https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14886357.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;30;W;9;66%
Chester;Clear;28;Calm;0;74%
Danbury;Clear;31;W;8;56%
Groton;Clear;32;WNW;8;58%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;31;W;5;58%
Meriden;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Clear;37;W;7;54%
Oxford;Clear;29;WNW;6;68%
Willimantic;Clear;29;W;6;61%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;29;W;6;58%
_____
