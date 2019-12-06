CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, December 6, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;30;W;9;66%

Chester;Clear;28;Calm;0;74%

Danbury;Clear;31;W;8;56%

Groton;Clear;32;WNW;8;58%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;31;W;5;58%

Meriden;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Clear;37;W;7;54%

Oxford;Clear;29;WNW;6;68%

Willimantic;Clear;29;W;6;61%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;29;W;6;58%

_____

