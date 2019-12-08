https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14890560.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, December 8, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;23;WNW;4;72%
Chester;Clear;19;WNW;3;73%
Danbury;Clear;16;Calm;0;84%
Groton;Clear;25;NNW;5;57%
Hartford;Clear;23;W;3;62%
Meriden;Clear;20;Calm;0;74%
New Haven;Clear;23;NE;3;62%
Oxford;Clear;18;NW;3;80%
Willimantic;Clear;16;Calm;0;80%
Windsor Locks;Clear;17;W;6;67%
