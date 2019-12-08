CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, December 8, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;23;WNW;4;72%

Chester;Clear;19;WNW;3;73%

Danbury;Clear;16;Calm;0;84%

Groton;Clear;25;NNW;5;57%

Hartford;Clear;23;W;3;62%

Meriden;Clear;20;Calm;0;74%

New Haven;Clear;23;NE;3;62%

Oxford;Clear;18;NW;3;80%

Willimantic;Clear;16;Calm;0;80%

Windsor Locks;Clear;17;W;6;67%

