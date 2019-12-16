https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14909004.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;32;W;11;56%
Chester;Clear;30;N;5;54%
Danbury;Clear;31;W;7;51%
Groton;Clear;34;WNW;13;47%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;33;NW;8;47%
Meriden;Clear;30;WNW;6;58%
New Haven;Clear;35;WNW;5;51%
Oxford;Clear;30;NW;5;55%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;30;NNW;6;55%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;30;WNW;9;55%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments