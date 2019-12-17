CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Ice;30;NE;6;88%

Chester;Snow;28;ENE;6;92%

Danbury;Ice;29;Calm;0;88%

Groton;Snow;30;NNE;5;85%

Hartford;Snow;30;NNE;8;65%

Meriden;Snow;28;Calm;0;84%

New Haven;Ice;31;ENE;5;88%

Oxford;Snow;27;E;6;92%

Willimantic;Snow;30;Calm;0;65%

Windsor Locks;Snow;30;N;5;65%

