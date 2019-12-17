https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14911826.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Ice;30;NE;6;88%
Chester;Snow;28;ENE;6;92%
Danbury;Ice;29;Calm;0;88%
Groton;Snow;30;NNE;5;85%
Hartford;Snow;30;NNE;8;65%
Meriden;Snow;28;Calm;0;84%
New Haven;Ice;31;ENE;5;88%
Oxford;Snow;27;E;6;92%
Willimantic;Snow;30;Calm;0;65%
Windsor Locks;Snow;30;N;5;65%
_____
