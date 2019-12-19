https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14917743.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;19;W;18;60%
Chester;Mostly clear;18;WNW;9;62%
Danbury;Clear;16;W;12;56%
Groton;Partly cloudy;21;WNW;13;57%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;19;NW;16;59%
Meriden;Cloudy;19;WNW;12;49%
New Haven;Mostly clear;21;WNW;12;57%
Oxford;Mostly clear;14;WNW;14;64%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;16;WNW;10;70%
Windsor Locks;Clear;16;WNW;22;58%
_____
