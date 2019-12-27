CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 27, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;E;7;89%

Chester;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;38;SE;3;85%

Groton;Cloudy;36;ENE;7;81%

Hartford;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;75%

Meriden;Cloudy;37;SSE;3;81%

New Haven;Cloudy;42;E;7;78%

Oxford;Cloudy;36;SE;5;92%

Willimantic;Cloudy;34;S;3;78%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;36;SSE;5;72%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather