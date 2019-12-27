https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14933668.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 27, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;39;E;7;89%
Chester;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;80%
Danbury;Cloudy;38;SE;3;85%
Groton;Cloudy;36;ENE;7;81%
Hartford;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;75%
Meriden;Cloudy;37;SSE;3;81%
New Haven;Cloudy;42;E;7;78%
Oxford;Cloudy;36;SE;5;92%
Willimantic;Cloudy;34;S;3;78%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;36;SSE;5;72%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments