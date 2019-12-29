https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14937121.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;35;W;3;81%
Chester;Mostly clear;34;W;3;74%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;9;75%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;88%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;31;E;3;82%
Oxford;Mostly clear;34;NNW;7;75%
Willimantic;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;75%
Windsor Locks;Mostly clear;36;WNW;7;69%
_____
