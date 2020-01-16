CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;38;NNE;3;95%

Chester;Cloudy;37;N;3;80%

Danbury;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;88%

Groton;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Hartford;Showers;34;N;3;81%

Meriden;Cloudy;34;N;5;81%

New Haven;Showers;38;NNE;3;92%

Oxford;Rain;36;E;5;93%

Willimantic;Ice;30;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Ice;33;E;5;81%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather