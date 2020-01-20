CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, January 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;21;NNW;15;59%

Chester;Clear;19;NW;10;62%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;19;NNE;9;54%

Groton;Clear;23;NNW;15;59%

Hartford;Cloudy;21;NW;9;57%

Meriden;Mostly clear;19;NNW;12;59%

New Haven;Mostly clear;23;NNW;9;52%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;16;NNW;15;67%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;12;55%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;20;N;13;57%

