CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;21;NNW;15;59%
Chester;Clear;19;NW;10;62%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;19;NNE;9;54%
Groton;Clear;23;NNW;15;59%
Hartford;Cloudy;21;NW;9;57%
Meriden;Mostly clear;19;NNW;12;59%
New Haven;Mostly clear;23;NNW;9;52%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;16;NNW;15;67%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;12;55%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;20;N;13;57%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
