CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, January 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;35;WSW;8;76%
Chester;Partly cloudy;37;SW;8;74%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;7;75%
Groton;Partly cloudy;39;W;12;72%
Hartford;Cloudy;40;SW;3;62%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;5;66%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;39;WSW;8;69%
Oxford;Mostly clear;35;W;7;75%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;39;W;6;64%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;WSW;9;67%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
