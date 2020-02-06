https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15034322.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;36;E;8;92%
Chester;Showers;34;N;7;88%
Danbury;Showers;33;E;5;84%
Groton;Showers;38;ESE;14;69%
Hartford;Rain;33;Calm;0;81%
Meriden;Showers;33;Calm;0;91%
New Haven;Rain;40;ESE;10;79%
Oxford;Showers;34;N;6;86%
Willimantic;Rain;34;E;5;72%
Windsor Locks;Sleet;30;N;6;86%
