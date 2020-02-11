CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 11, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;41;E;2;96%

Chester;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Showers;41;E;5;100%

Hartford;Showers;41;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Rain;40;N;2;95%

New Haven;Showers;43;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Showers;39;E;3;100%

Willimantic;Showers;39;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Showers;38;N;3;92%

