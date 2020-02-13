https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15052709.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;36;SW;6;95%
Chester;Rain;36;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Showers;33;E;3;95%
Groton;Rain;36;W;3;96%
Hartford;Rain;34;Calm;0;93%
Meriden;Rain;33;ENE;3;91%
New Haven;Rain;39;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Sleet;34;Calm;0;93%
Willimantic;Snow;33;Calm;0;95%
Windsor Locks;Snow;33;SSE;8;91%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments