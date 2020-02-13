CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;36;SW;6;95%

Chester;Rain;36;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Showers;33;E;3;95%

Groton;Rain;36;W;3;96%

Hartford;Rain;34;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Rain;33;ENE;3;91%

New Haven;Rain;39;Calm;0;93%

Oxford;Sleet;34;Calm;0;93%

Willimantic;Snow;33;Calm;0;95%

Windsor Locks;Snow;33;SSE;8;91%

_____

