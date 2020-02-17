CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, February 17, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;2;74%

Chester;Clear;33;N;2;77%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;28;N;5;92%

Hartford;Clear;27;Calm;0;84%

Meriden;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;78%

Oxford;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;75%

Willimantic;Clear;24;Calm;0;91%

Windsor Locks;Clear;32;WSW;3;72%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather