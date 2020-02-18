CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 18, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;32;NE;7;58%

Chester;Cloudy;32;ENE;7;47%

Danbury;Cloudy;30;ENE;3;58%

Groton;Cloudy;32;NE;13;53%

Hartford;Cloudy;28;NNE;6;65%

Meriden;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;68%

New Haven;Cloudy;29;NNE;5;68%

Oxford;Cloudy;31;ENE;10;58%

Willimantic;Cloudy;26;NE;3;74%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;29;NNE;5;61%

