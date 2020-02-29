https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15094517.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;29;W;9;45%
Chester;Clear;27;W;5;39%
Danbury;Clear;27;W;6;44%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;29;NW;6;42%
Hartford;Clear;29;WSW;3;45%
Meriden;Clear;30;WNW;3;39%
New Haven;Clear;34;N;6;38%
Oxford;Clear;27;W;7;50%
Willimantic;Clear;20;Calm;0;77%
Windsor Locks;Clear;26;SW;6;52%
_____
