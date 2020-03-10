CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;50;WSW;7;59%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;7;50%

Danbury;Clear;55;SW;8;31%

Groton;Mostly clear;46;WSW;7;73%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;41%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;73%

New Haven;Mostly clear;54;SW;7;50%

Oxford;Clear;54;SW;5;36%

Willimantic;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;60%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;54;S;10;43%

