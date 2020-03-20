CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;44;SE;3;90%

Chester;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;93%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%

Hartford;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;81%

Meriden;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%

New Haven;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%

Oxford;Cloudy;41;ESE;3;95%

Willimantic;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather