CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;44;SE;3;90%
Chester;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;93%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%
Hartford;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;81%
Meriden;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%
New Haven;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Cloudy;41;ESE;3;95%
Willimantic;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
