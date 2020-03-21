https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15147540.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;12;64%
Chester;Cloudy;54;NW;12;62%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;54;NNE;14;66%
Groton;Cloudy;61;NNW;17;75%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;13;56%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;13;58%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;62;N;15;59%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;17;68%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;13;61%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;16;58%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
