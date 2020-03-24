https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15152599.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 24, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;38;NNW;13;82%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;16;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;5;88%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;37;N;15;100%
Hartford;Cloudy;36;N;14;85%
Meriden;Cloudy;36;NNW;8;85%
New Haven;Cloudy;39;N;14;85%
Oxford;Cloudy;34;N;12;92%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;37;N;8;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;34;N;17;88%
