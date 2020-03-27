https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15160631.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, March 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;46;N;7;81%
Chester;Cloudy;45;N;5;87%
Danbury;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;76%
Groton;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;8;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;46;S;7;70%
Meriden;Cloudy;44;S;8;78%
New Haven;Cloudy;45;SSW;3;85%
Oxford;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;78%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;5;76%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;46;S;8;67%
_____
