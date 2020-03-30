CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, March 30, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;45;NNE;11;85%

Chester;Cloudy;41;NNE;9;93%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;41;NE;6;88%

Groton;Cloudy;41;NNE;12;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;42;N;10;85%

Meriden;Cloudy;41;N;13;88%

New Haven;Cloudy;43;N;15;88%

Oxford;Cloudy;39;NNE;13;95%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;10;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;39;N;14;92%

