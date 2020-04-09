CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;44;SSW;2;89%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;S;6;100%

Danbury;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Clear;42;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Clear;43;SSE;5;85%

Meriden;Clear;41;SE;3;92%

New Haven;Clear;48;N;3;92%

Oxford;Clear;43;SSW;3;92%

Willimantic;Clear;40;Calm;0;96%

Windsor Locks;Clear;44;S;5;76%

