https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15188844.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;44;SSW;2;89%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;45;S;6;100%
Danbury;Clear;39;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Clear;42;Calm;0;100%
Hartford;Clear;43;SSE;5;85%
Meriden;Clear;41;SE;3;92%
New Haven;Clear;48;N;3;92%
Oxford;Clear;43;SSW;3;92%
Willimantic;Clear;40;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Clear;44;S;5;76%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments