CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, April 13, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;53;S;3;88%
Chester;Cloudy;55;S;12;81%
Danbury;Rain;54;SSE;10;82%
Groton;Showers;49;S;13;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;56;SSE;9;74%
Meriden;Cloudy;55;S;9;77%
New Haven;Showers;56;S;7;80%
Oxford;Showers;54;S;12;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;54;SSE;5;80%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;53;S;7;73%
