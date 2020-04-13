CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;53;S;3;88%

Chester;Cloudy;55;S;12;81%

Danbury;Rain;54;SSE;10;82%

Groton;Showers;49;S;13;92%

Hartford;Cloudy;56;SSE;9;74%

Meriden;Cloudy;55;S;9;77%

New Haven;Showers;56;S;7;80%

Oxford;Showers;54;S;12;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;54;SSE;5;80%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;53;S;7;73%

_____

