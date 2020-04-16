CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, April 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;40;W;2;64%

Chester;Mostly clear;41;SW;5;75%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;66%

Groton;Clear;41;WSW;8;79%

Hartford;Cloudy;37;S;5;66%

Meriden;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

New Haven;Cloudy;47;SSW;7;68%

Oxford;Cloudy;38;SSW;5;42%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;72%

Windsor Locks;Flurries;35;WNW;3;61%

_____

