CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;40;ENE;6;88%

Chester;Showers;37;ESE;3;100%

Danbury;Rain;35;E;6;95%

Groton;Rain;39;NE;8;100%

Hartford;Rain;34;N;5;88%

Meriden;Rain;36;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Rain;41;ENE;5;92%

Oxford;Rain;34;ENE;7;100%

Willimantic;Snow;33;NNE;6;95%

Windsor Locks;Showers;33;E;5;95%

_____

