https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15209698.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Rain;40;ENE;6;88%
Chester;Showers;37;ESE;3;100%
Danbury;Rain;35;E;6;95%
Groton;Rain;39;NE;8;100%
Hartford;Rain;34;N;5;88%
Meriden;Rain;36;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Rain;41;ENE;5;92%
Oxford;Rain;34;ENE;7;100%
Willimantic;Snow;33;NNE;6;95%
Windsor Locks;Showers;33;E;5;95%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments