CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;35;WNW;5;80%
Chester;Clear;36;WNW;5;80%
Danbury;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%
Groton;Clear;37;WNW;7;85%
Hartford;Clear;34;SSE;5;88%
Meriden;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%
New Haven;Clear;37;Calm;0;72%
Oxford;Clear;32;Calm;0;81%
Willimantic;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%
Windsor Locks;Clear;36;W;9;69%
_____
