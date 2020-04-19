CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 19, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;35;WNW;5;80%

Chester;Clear;36;WNW;5;80%

Danbury;Clear;29;Calm;0;92%

Groton;Clear;37;WNW;7;85%

Hartford;Clear;34;SSE;5;88%

Meriden;Clear;28;Calm;0;100%

New Haven;Clear;37;Calm;0;72%

Oxford;Clear;32;Calm;0;81%

Willimantic;Clear;32;Calm;0;88%

Windsor Locks;Clear;36;W;9;69%

