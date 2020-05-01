CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Rain;53;SE;3;93%

Chester;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Showers;53;SE;6;100%

Groton;Showers;51;SE;24;100%

Hartford;Showers;56;SSE;14;86%

Meriden;Cloudy;55;SSE;7;92%

New Haven;Cloudy;54;SSE;13;96%

Oxford;Cloudy;54;SE;10;100%

Willimantic;Rain;56;N;6;93%

Windsor Locks;Rain;54;SSE;12;100%

_____

