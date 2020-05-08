https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15255810.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Friday, May 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;50;WNW;3;52%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;N;6;57%
Danbury;Mostly clear;49;W;9;54%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;9;79%
Hartford;Mostly clear;54;W;9;54%
Meriden;Clear;53;W;10;54%
New Haven;Mostly clear;56;NW;7;52%
Oxford;Clear;49;W;6;63%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;53;W;8;56%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;60%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments