CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;35;WSW;3;75%
Chester;Clear;35;WSW;6;73%
Danbury;Mostly clear;33;W;7;75%
Groton;Clear;36;W;12;67%
Hartford;Clear;37;N;7;59%
Meriden;Clear;34;SSE;6;66%
New Haven;Clear;40;WSW;9;64%
Oxford;Clear;33;W;8;71%
Willimantic;Clear;35;W;8;61%
Windsor Locks;Clear;35;WSW;13;56%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
