CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;SE;2;84%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;NE;2;100%
Danbury;Rain;56;SE;5;71%
Groton;Rain;52;SSE;6;92%
Hartford;Showers;54;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Rain;54;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;77%
Oxford;Rain;54;Calm;0;82%
Willimantic;Showers;53;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;54;SSE;7;82%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
