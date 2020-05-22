CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 22, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Clear;50;WSW;2;88%

Chester;Clear;50;W;3;100%

Danbury;Clear;53;Calm;0;76%

Groton;Clear;51;W;5;96%

Hartford;Clear;52;SSE;3;82%

Meriden;Clear;48;Calm;0;89%

New Haven;Clear;57;N;5;83%

Oxford;Clear;51;N;5;85%

Willimantic;Clear;51;S;3;85%

Windsor Locks;Clear;52;S;8;82%

