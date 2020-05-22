https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15287968.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Clear;50;WSW;2;88%
Chester;Clear;50;W;3;100%
Danbury;Clear;53;Calm;0;76%
Groton;Clear;51;W;5;96%
Hartford;Clear;52;SSE;3;82%
Meriden;Clear;48;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Clear;57;N;5;83%
Oxford;Clear;51;N;5;85%
Willimantic;Clear;51;S;3;85%
Windsor Locks;Clear;52;S;8;82%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
