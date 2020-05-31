https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15306185.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 31, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;62;NW;3;68%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;9;59%
Danbury;Clear;61;NNW;6;66%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;14;58%
Hartford;Cloudy;65;NNW;12;54%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;10;57%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;8;54%
Oxford;Mostly clear;61;NNW;12;64%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;7;59%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;8;59%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments