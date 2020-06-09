https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15326247.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;57;W;1;79%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;2;72%
Danbury;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;63;W;8;67%
Hartford;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;74%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%
Oxford;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;80%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;61;SSE;3;62%
_____
