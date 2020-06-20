https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15353920.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;1;90%
Chester;Cloudy;66;SW;6;100%
Danbury;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%
Groton;Cloudy;65;WSW;3;93%
Hartford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;78%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;66;S;3;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;89%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;5;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;83%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;S;7;75%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
