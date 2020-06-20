CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;1;90%

Chester;Cloudy;66;SW;6;100%

Danbury;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;89%

Groton;Cloudy;65;WSW;3;93%

Hartford;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;78%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;66;S;3;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;70;SSW;5;89%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;5;89%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;83%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;S;7;75%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather