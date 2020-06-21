https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15355119.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;69;SSW;1;85%
Chester;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Groton;Cloudy;65;WSW;5;96%
Hartford;Partly cloudy;71;S;6;80%
Meriden;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;89%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;3;96%
Willimantic;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;72;S;8;75%
