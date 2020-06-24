CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;71;SE;2;92%

Chester;Fog;70;SE;3;100%

Danbury;Cloudy;71;N;5;93%

Groton;Fog;68;SE;7;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;72;SE;8;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;72;SSE;5;83%

New Haven;Cloudy;74;SE;8;90%

Oxford;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;96%

Willimantic;Cloudy;69;SE;5;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;SSE;8;83%

