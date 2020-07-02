CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;66;WNW;1;88%

Chester;Partly cloudy;62;NW;1;99%

Danbury;Mostly clear;64;WNW;1;94%

Groton;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Meriden;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;100%

Willimantic;Fog;61;Calm;0;100%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%

_____

