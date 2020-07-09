CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 9, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;73;S;1;88%

Chester;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;2;99%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;73;W;3;96%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

Hartford;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Meriden;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

New Haven;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Oxford;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;100%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;72;S;7;90%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather