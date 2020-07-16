CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;85%

Chester;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%

Danbury;Cloudy;67;N;5;86%

Groton;Clear;63;ENE;7;80%

Hartford;Cloudy;68;SE;5;75%

Meriden;Cloudy;68;ESE;7;78%

New Haven;Cloudy;72;ESE;8;75%

Oxford;Cloudy;66;SE;9;88%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;77%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;SSE;12;78%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather